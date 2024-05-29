Previous
Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day by spanishliz
Photo 1080

Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

I asked Canva's Magic Media AI to "put a pillow on a fridge" and this is what it produced. There were several images, but all of them put the pillows IN the fridge instead of ON it.

There's no room to put a pillow on my own fridge, due to overhead cupboards, so I guess I'll go with this :)
29th May 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
