Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1080
Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day
I asked Canva's Magic Media AI to "put a pillow on a fridge" and this is what it produced. There were several images, but all of them put the pillows IN the fridge instead of ON it.
There's no room to put a pillow on my own fridge, due to overhead cupboards, so I guess I'll go with this :)
29th May 2024
29th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5696
photos
44
followers
56
following
295% complete
View this month »
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
Latest from all albums
1079
1081
493
2195
1080
2196
494
1082
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fridge
,
pillow
,
ai
,
canva
,
edah24-05
,
magic media
,
put a pillow on your fridge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close