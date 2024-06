Drive-In Movie Day

My first job, other than babysitting, was making popcorn in the snack bar of the local drive-in theatre. If I wasn’t working I had free admission both there and to the downtown theatre which had the same owner. Good times!



I didn’t take any of the photos here just put the collage together. I’m the short one behind the candy rack with others of the gang on Thanksgiving weekend (Canadian) which was the end of the season.