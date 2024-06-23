Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
Pink Day
My roses are a pale pink, which then fades to nearly white, but this one is still showing pink for Pink Day.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
3
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
,
pink day
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2024
