Previous
World UFO Day by spanishliz
Photo 1114

World UFO Day

This unidentified bit of rubber probably was flying when it first turned up in my yard. Here it is in my yew bush, and given Style-Transfer's "starry night" treatment.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise