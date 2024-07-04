Sign up
Photo 1116
Caesar Salad Day
I often buy a Caesar salad mix, and enhance it with little tomatoes and tuna, and enjoy it for lunch or an afternoon snack.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th November 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
salad
,
food
,
caesar salad
,
edah24-07
Mags
ace
Looks yummy! Enjoy!
July 4th, 2024
