Previous
Photo 1174
Eat Outside Day
That's every day for these guys. The little chipmunk did get inside the other day, though, for about 30 seconds! Happily he came outside again without much coaxing.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2024 12:27pm
Tags
peanut
,
pigeon
,
chipmunk
,
edah24-08
,
eat outside
