Day of Encouragement by spanishliz
Day of Encouragement

Michelle, my trainer, gives me loads of encouragement a couple of days a week, including today, which just happened to be one of our workout days! It's also Chocolate Milkshake Day and I wonder if I might deserve one?
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

