Previous
Chequers Day by spanishliz
Photo 1197

Chequers Day

Chequers (or checkers), or as seen here, draughtsmen, can be made of wood or plastic. These are wooden. Now all I need is a board and an opponent.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise