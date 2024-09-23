Sign up
Photo 1197
Chequers Day
Chequers (or checkers), or as seen here, draughtsmen, can be made of wood or plastic. These are wooden. Now all I need is a board and an opponent.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6184
photos
47
followers
58
following
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2024 3:07pm
Tags
box
,
wooden
,
game
,
checkers
,
chequers
,
draughts
,
edah24-09
