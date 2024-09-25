Previous
Comic Book Day by spanishliz
Comic Book Day

Jessica had just posted the September list when I spotted these Archie comics in a bookstore. Could I resist?
Liz Milne

Wow! They still print comic books?!! What a surprise.
September 25th, 2024  
