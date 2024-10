Name Your Car Day

This is Irwin. He wasn't mine, but belonged to a friend who lived in the same house, back in my university days. I have other pictures, I'm sure, but could only find this one, with Irwin in the background, so I used my phone to photograph it on screen and cropped a bit. At the time (mid-1970s) I also knew cars named Hilda and Otto. All were Volkswagen beetles.