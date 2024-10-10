Sign up
Photo 1214
Cake Decorating Day
This was my sister's birthday cake a year ago. Her husband's too, as their birthdays are just two days apart.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th August 2023 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
cake decorating
,
edah24-10
