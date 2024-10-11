Previous
Sausage Pizza Day by spanishliz
Sausage Pizza Day

If I'd remembered to look at the list of holidays, I might have ordered a sausage pizza instead of pepperoni! As it is, I've combined that with the sausages and eggs I had for breakfast a few days ago.
Mags ace
Very appetizing!
October 12th, 2024  
