Previous
Photo 1231
Candy Day
This isn't all that I have, believe me. Not enough kids came on Halloween to use it all up.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th November 2024 5:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
candy
,
halloween
,
lollipop
,
sucker
,
edah24-11
Mags
ace
Sweets for the sweet tooth!
November 4th, 2024
