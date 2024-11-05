Previous
Love Your Red Hair Day by spanishliz
Photo 1232

Love Your Red Hair Day

This is, I believe, a red panda, at the Toronto Zoo several years ago. Sadly, I believe she passed away earlier this year. I reckon she loved her red hair though.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh what a lovely creature! It looks part bear and part raccoon.
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise