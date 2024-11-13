Sign up
Photo 1239
World Kindness Day
I'm thinking the Grinch, after his heart grew, could represent this day.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2024 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
grinch
,
kindness
,
edah24-11
