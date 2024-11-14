Sign up
Photo 1240
Pickle Day
This is my brother-in-law's wonderful meatloaf, liberally garnished with dill pickles. I actually enjoy it cold, in a sandwich, pickles included.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6383
photos
47
followers
58
following
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
6th October 2013 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
pickle
,
meatloaf
,
edah24-11
,
pickle day
Mags
ace
Wow! That meatloaf looks so good! I'll just sit here and drool.
November 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
November 14th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Mike's a really good cook, and the meatloaf is every bit as good as it looks.
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks quite a creation!
November 14th, 2024
