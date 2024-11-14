Previous
Pickle Day by spanishliz
Photo 1240

Pickle Day

This is my brother-in-law's wonderful meatloaf, liberally garnished with dill pickles. I actually enjoy it cold, in a sandwich, pickles included.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
Wow! That meatloaf looks so good! I'll just sit here and drool.
November 14th, 2024  
Corinne C
Yummy
November 14th, 2024  
Liz Milne
Mike's a really good cook, and the meatloaf is every bit as good as it looks.
November 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Looks quite a creation!
November 14th, 2024  
