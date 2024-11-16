Previous
Fast Food Day by spanishliz
Fast Food Day

This hot beef sandwich isn't really "fast" food, as it was enjoyed in a family style restaurant, not a fast food chain outlet, but it kept popping up when I searched my photos, so I thought I'd use it.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
This is making me hungry!
November 16th, 2024  
