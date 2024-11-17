Previous
Take a Hike Day by spanishliz
Photo 1243

Take a Hike Day

This is at the Elora Gorge a couple of years ago. We did not hike far but the views were spectacular.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Lovely POV!
November 17th, 2024  
