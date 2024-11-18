Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Push Button Phone Day
You don’t see many of these in the wild anymore. Even this one was spotted some time ago.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
phone
,
edah24-11
Corinne C
ace
A. mysterious phone booth :-)
November 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my what is that lol
November 18th, 2024
