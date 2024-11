Child/Absurdity/Peanut Butter Fudge Day

This started as a photo of peanuts, which I played with in TinyPlanet (see my other album) and then made a kaleidoscope image using Kaleidacam. So, I sort of made some peanut fudge (no butter), and a kaleidoscope that a child might enjoy and the whole thing might be considered an absurdity! Did I cover them all?