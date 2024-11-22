Previous
Cranberry Relish Day by spanishliz
Photo 1248

Cranberry Relish Day

I wouldn't call it relish, exactly, but it's the cranberry concoction we had at Canadian Thanksgiving. This is from the same photo of yesterday, just zoomed in to the cranberries.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact