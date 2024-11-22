Sign up
Previous
Photo 1248
Cranberry Relish Day
I wouldn't call it relish, exactly, but it's the cranberry concoction we had at Canadian Thanksgiving. This is from the same photo of yesterday, just zoomed in to the cranberries.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
cranberry
,
edah24-11
