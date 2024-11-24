Previous
Sardines Day by spanishliz
Photo 1250

Sardines Day

OK, they are fish sticks - but they could be sardines! Actually had a tin of sardines last week, but didn't take any photos...
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks pretty good!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact