Previous
Photo 1250
Sardines Day
OK, they are fish sticks - but they could be sardines! Actually had a tin of sardines last week, but didn't take any photos...
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6422
photos
48
followers
59
following
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1259
1249
929
2374
1260
1250
2375
1261
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th October 2024 12:15pm
mushrooms
food
chips
sardines
fish sticks
edah24-11
Mags
Looks pretty good!
November 25th, 2024
