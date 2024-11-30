Sign up
Photo 1256
Mousse Day
I know, I know, this is the wrong sort of moose, but perhaps he'd like to use some mousse on his antlers?
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
toy
,
moose
,
mousse
,
edah24-11
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
November 30th, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Funny pun! Cute moose.
November 30th, 2024
