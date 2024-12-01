Previous
Eat a Red Apple Day by spanishliz
Photo 1257

Eat a Red Apple Day

I don't have one to eat at the moment, so I'm using an older photo to celebrate the day.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact