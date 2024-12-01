Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Eat a Red Apple Day
I don't have one to eat at the moment, so I'm using an older photo to celebrate the day.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2023 5:44pm
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
apple
,
edah24-12
