Put on Your Own Shoes Day by spanishliz
Put on Your Own Shoes Day

I seem to be trying to put my already-shod foot into my indoor faux croc...
6th December 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Very interesting!
December 6th, 2024  
