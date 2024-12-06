Sign up
Photo 1262
Put on Your Own Shoes Day
I seem to be trying to put my already-shod foot into my indoor faux croc...
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
shoes
,
shoe
,
foot
,
edah24-12
Mags
Very interesting!
December 6th, 2024
