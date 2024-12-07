Previous
Letter Writing Day by spanishliz
Photo 1263

Letter Writing Day

One could go ahead and write a letter, to Santa perhaps, but shouldn't try to post it in this mailbox (or any other hereabouts) until the postal strike is resolved.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
