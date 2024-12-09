Previous
Christmas Card Day by spanishliz
Photo 1265

Christmas Card Day

I got this card kit the last time I was at the scrapbooking store. Now it's almost time to use it.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj
The kit is a wonderful way to share your creativity this holiday season.
I love the whimsical look of the pictures.
December 10th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a clever and attractive way to keep track of all your Christmas cards, Nice shot.
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact