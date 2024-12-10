Dewey Decimal System Day

I have quite a few books that still sport their Dewey Decimal notations, from their former lives as library books. Don't worry, I didn't steal them, I saved them from being chucked out, either bought or retrieved from the garbage pile!



This was mostly from our small English language library in Spain, that didn't have a lot of space for books that no one had taken out for some time, which meant a lot of the non-fiction ended up on the scrap heap (or my bookshelves).



For several years I was in charge of classifying the non-fiction books, as I had acquired a librarian's Dewey Decimal guide book from a library in England, by cajoling the librarian into giving one up for our good cause. I left it behind with the library committee (in Spain) when I moved back to Canada.