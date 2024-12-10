Previous
Dewey Decimal System Day by spanishliz
Photo 1266

Dewey Decimal System Day

I have quite a few books that still sport their Dewey Decimal notations, from their former lives as library books. Don't worry, I didn't steal them, I saved them from being chucked out, either bought or retrieved from the garbage pile!

This was mostly from our small English language library in Spain, that didn't have a lot of space for books that no one had taken out for some time, which meant a lot of the non-fiction ended up on the scrap heap (or my bookshelves).

For several years I was in charge of classifying the non-fiction books, as I had acquired a librarian's Dewey Decimal guide book from a library in England, by cajoling the librarian into giving one up for our good cause. I left it behind with the library committee (in Spain) when I moved back to Canada.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love old books! Nice save!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact