Previous
Photo 1271
Wright Brothers Day
It's a much more modern aircraft, of course, but if not for them (and others like them)...
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flight
,
aircraft
,
airplane
,
flying
,
aeroplane
,
wright brothers
,
edah24-12
