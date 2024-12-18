Previous
Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day by spanishliz
Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day

I decided to use AI for this one, partly because I want to make use of my 30 day trial with Canva! This was generated using Canva's Magic Media and the prompt "Buddy the Elf answering the phone".
Liz Milne

Nice shot and a cute elf!
December 18th, 2024  
