Photo 1272
Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day
I decided to use AI for this one, partly because I want to make use of my 30 day trial with Canva! This was generated using Canva's Magic Media and the prompt "Buddy the Elf answering the phone".
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
telephone
ai
buddy the elf
canva
magic media
edah24-12
Mags
ace
Nice shot and a cute elf!
December 18th, 2024
