Photo 1273
Hard Candy Day
These suckers, pictured on Halloween, aren't exactly "hard candy", but they're sort of hard (and what I've got!)
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2024 4:28pm
Tags
candy
,
lollipops
,
suckers
,
hard candy
,
edah24-12
