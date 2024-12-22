Previous
Date Nut Bread Day by spanishliz
Photo 1276

Date Nut Bread Day

I really don't know what these slices are, they were on the table at my friend's open house. They rather look like they might have dates and/or nuts involved...
22nd December 2024

Liz Milne

Mags
Oh yum!
December 23rd, 2024  
amyK
Looks delicious
December 23rd, 2024  
