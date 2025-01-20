Previous
Penguin Awareness Day by spanishliz
Photo 1286

Penguin Awareness Day

These two are part of my Christmas stash, but work for winter decorations too! They are nicely bundled up for cold weather.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

@spanishliz
