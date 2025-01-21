Sign up
Previous
Photo 1286
Squirrel Appreciation Day
I have missed a lot of special days this year so far, but really couldn't miss this one! Pics are from a few days ago as it is too cold to wait outside for the little guys to come for their peanuts.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
collage
,
edah25-01
Mags
ace
Cute captures!
January 21st, 2025
