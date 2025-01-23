Previous
Handwriting Day by spanishliz
Photo 1288

Handwriting Day

Some notes in my journal today
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Liz Milne

spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Nice cursive! Sadly, they're not teaching cursive writing anymore.
January 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam I picked a neatly written page for the picture 😍
January 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely handwriting
January 24th, 2025  
