Compliment Day by spanishliz
Photo 1289

Compliment Day

So I admit that Little Hotties is not actually a compliment but rather the product name of the hand warmers that I use when exercising outside in cold weather. I will compliment them for being very effective.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Nice!
January 25th, 2025  
