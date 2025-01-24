Sign up
Photo 1289
Compliment Day
So I admit that Little Hotties is not actually a compliment but rather the product name of the hand warmers that I use when exercising outside in cold weather. I will compliment them for being very effective.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
edah25-01
Mags
ace
Nice!
January 25th, 2025
