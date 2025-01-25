Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Burns Day/Opposite Day
Hamish is tuning up his pipes ready to pipe in the haggis for Burns Night supper. Those celebrating Opposite Day might wish to greet a lovely salad with piano music :)
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th January 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pipes
,
opposite
,
hamish
,
burns day
,
edah25-01
Mags
ace
Love your piper!
January 25th, 2025
