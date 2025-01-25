Previous
Burns Day/Opposite Day by spanishliz
Photo 1290

Burns Day/Opposite Day

Hamish is tuning up his pipes ready to pipe in the haggis for Burns Night supper. Those celebrating Opposite Day might wish to greet a lovely salad with piano music :)
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Love your piper!
January 25th, 2025  
