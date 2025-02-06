Sign up
Previous
Photo 1298
(Not) Frozen Yogurt Day
I only have the regular sort of yogurt, but the penguins suggested I could put it out in the snow...Somehow I'm doubtful that will have the desired result.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th February 2025 4:43pm
Tags
food
,
yogurt
,
penguin
,
edah25-02
