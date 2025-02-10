Previous
Umbrella Day by spanishliz
Photo 1302

Umbrella Day

This is my friend Beatrice, a self-proclaimed Cat Lady, posing with her cat themed umbrella.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love the cat
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Definitely a cat lady! =)
February 11th, 2025  
