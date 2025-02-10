Sign up
Previous
Photo 1302
Umbrella Day
This is my friend Beatrice, a self-proclaimed Cat Lady, posing with her cat themed umbrella.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2023 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
friend
,
umbrella
,
edah25-02
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love the cat
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Definitely a cat lady! =)
February 11th, 2025
