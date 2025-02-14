Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1304
Ferris Wheel Day
Taken in passing! I haven't ridden one of these in many years, mostly because the last time I did it broke down and I was stuck near the top for what seemed like hours (and was probably ten minutes).
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6652
photos
48
followers
60
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Latest from all albums
988
2449
989
1303
2450
1304
990
517
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th September 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
fair
,
ferris wheel
,
rides
,
edah25-02
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close