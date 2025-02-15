Sign up
Flag Day
Sixty years ago today , 15 February 1965, was the day the maple leaf flag first flew officially in Canada.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Tags
flag
,
canada
,
selfie
,
maple leaf
,
flag day
Mags
ace
Nice grin!
February 15th, 2025
