Photo 1306
Gum Drop Day
This was dessert on Christmas Day!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th December 2024 7:29pm
Tags
food
dessert
gumdrops
edah25-02
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy
February 17th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@365projectorgchristine
It was!
February 17th, 2025
