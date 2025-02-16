Previous
Gum Drop Day by spanishliz
Photo 1306

Gum Drop Day

This was dessert on Christmas Day!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy
February 17th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@365projectorgchristine It was!
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact