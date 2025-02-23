Previous
Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1307

Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

I have no dog biscuits, but here are some little ones who definitely appreciate them! (Top: Duke, Lily; Bottom: Doggie in a Window; Taffy)
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
Sweet collage!
February 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne
@marlboromaam The three that I know personally are all sweeties, and the little guy in the window looks like a little love too.
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags
@spanishliz They all melt my heart. =)
February 23rd, 2025  
