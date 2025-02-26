Sign up
Photo 1309
Tell a Fairy Tale Day
The comic strip "Six Chix" reimagined "Goldilocks" in the Saturday paper recently.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6684
photos
48
followers
60
following
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th February 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
box
,
cat
,
fairy tale
,
comic strip
,
edah25-02
,
grumpylocks
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Good one!
February 26th, 2025
