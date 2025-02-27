Sign up
Photo 1310
Polar Bear Day
I watched this beauty for ages one day at the Toronto Zoo, performing what amounted to a routine. Swim out on tummy, reach wall, push off and glide on back to starting point, repeat. It was mesmerising!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
17th August 2016 1:40pm
zoo
,
polar bear
,
swim
,
toronto zoo
,
edah25-02
