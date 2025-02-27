Previous
Polar Bear Day by spanishliz
Photo 1310

Polar Bear Day

I watched this beauty for ages one day at the Toronto Zoo, performing what amounted to a routine. Swim out on tummy, reach wall, push off and glide on back to starting point, repeat. It was mesmerising!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Liz Milne

