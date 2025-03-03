Previous
I Want to Make You Happy Day by spanishliz
Photo 1312

I Want to Make You Happy Day

Plants make people happy, yes?

Also, I want to make the plants happy by giving them just the right amount of light and water and neither over nor under doing it!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact