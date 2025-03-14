Sign up
Photo 1316
Pi(e) Day
This is from Christmas dinner at my sister's a couple of years ago.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6727
photos
48
followers
60
following
360% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th December 2023 7:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
pie
,
yum
,
pi
,
edah25-03
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Still looks yummy
March 14th, 2025
