Previous
Photo 1317
Happy St Patrick's Day!
I put my shamrock Welcome up a few days ago.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
3
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6735
photos
48
followers
60
following
360% complete
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2025 2:46pm
Tags
flag
,
canada
,
welcome
,
shamrock
,
st patricks day
Mags
ace
That's a lovely one! I used to decorate for every holiday. Maybe when all this other business is done, I can again. =)
March 18th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Such cute decor :) And complementary colours with the red and green!
March 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 18th, 2025
