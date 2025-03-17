Previous
Happy St Patrick's Day! by spanishliz
Photo 1317

Happy St Patrick's Day!

I put my shamrock Welcome up a few days ago.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags
That's a lovely one! I used to decorate for every holiday. Maybe when all this other business is done, I can again. =)
March 18th, 2025  
Jessica Eby
Such cute decor :) And complementary colours with the red and green!
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
March 18th, 2025  
