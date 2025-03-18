Previous
Awkward Moments Day by spanishliz
Photo 1318

Awkward Moments Day

Olive (the pup) and her visiting friend created this awkward moment when we met, by tying my ankles together as they circled me in search of pets and tummy rubs! Olive's Dad, my neighbour Mark, untangled us.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Liz Milne

