Photo 1319
Odd Socks
It's World Down Syndrome Day, and the idea of wearing odd socks is to "celebrate the difference". I try to remember to do this each year, and only just did it this time.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
odd socks
,
world down syndrome day
,
celebrate difference
,
sockss
Mags
ace
What a great idea!
March 21st, 2025
