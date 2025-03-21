Previous
Odd Socks by spanishliz
Photo 1319

Odd Socks

It's World Down Syndrome Day, and the idea of wearing odd socks is to "celebrate the difference". I try to remember to do this each year, and only just did it this time.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
What a great idea!
March 21st, 2025  
